Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

(CTN News) – The situation of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has drawn the attention of many friends and family members, who have called for her release since she was first arrested in Russia on drug charges in February.

Members of the Russian team she plays for in the off-season have testified in defense of her character both on and off the court during her trial over the past month as U.S.-based advocates ramped up public pressure on the Biden administration to bring her home.

Apart from admitting to bringing cannabis into Russia – where it’s illegal for both medical and recreational purposes – and emphasizing that she packed her bags in a hurry, Griner has made very few public comments.

If convicted, she faces up to ten years in prison. On Wednesday, the WNBA star and gold medalist took the stand to explain why she had the cartridges in the first place, how they ended up in her luggage, and what happened to her after they were discovered.

According to Brittney Griner’s lawyer, Alexander Boikov, after the hearing, Griner did not need much preparation because she just told her story and had plenty of time to think about it. It’s not difficult to tell the truth.”

At the time of her arrest, Brittney Griner claims she was not read her rights

Brittney Griner testified to the fact that she traveled to Russia in February in order to compete in the playoffs with her Russian team, UMMC Yekaterinburg.

There is no doubt that many WNBA athletes play for foreign teams in the off-season as a means of supplementing their income, which is significantly lower than that of their NBA counterparts, which is one of the things that divide the two leagues apart.

The embassy representative flew to Moscow on Feb. 17 as global concerns grew that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine exactly a week after she arrived, and Russia did exactly that.

Despite the fact that she did not want to let her team down, Griner insisted she was determined to go.

Upon finding the vape cartridges in Brittney Griner’s luggage, the airport customs officers detained her. The woman reiterated on Wednesday that she didn’t mean to take them to Russia, and speculated that she had forgotten about them because she was stressed and in a hurry.

