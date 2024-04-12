Belgian, 56 Found Bludgeoned to Death With a Hammer in Hat Yai

Police in southern Thailand have detained a 32-year-old Myanmar national for using a hammer to bash his Belgian boyfriend’s head in a fit of jealousy at an apartment in Hat Yai.

The Hat Yai Focus reported on Wednesday, Maarten Jozef, 56, was found bludgeoned to death in an apartment room in Hat Yai. Mr. Kyaw Zin Htike, 32, was arrested inside the room with a hammer. The Burmese man acknowledged to using the hammer after arguing with his Belgian boyfriend.

Police transported him to the Hat Yai police station, where he tested positive for drugs. He admitted to authorities that he had taken drugs three days earlier. Officers initially charged him with attempted murder and possessing a controlled drug in his body.

The suspect man told reporters that he was jealous that his Belgian lover could be seeing someone else. A fight ensued before he hit him with the hammer.

Kyaw Zin Htike stated that he and the Belgian met on Koh Samui and became lovers. They eventually migrated to Hat Yai. Before the attack, they had planned to celebrate Songkran in Hat Yai before traveling to Phuket.

He stated that he still loved his boyfriend and want to apologize for his behavior.

In other gruesome news, police in northern Thailand have detained a man who murdered his 10-year-old daughter at a resort in Uttaradit. He confesses to killing his daughter and attempting suicide but was too terrified to follow through.

The body of the 10-year-old girl, was discovered at a resort on Tuesday. Her father, 25-year-old Mr. Sittanan, who had accompanied her to the resort, was suspected as the offender. In the afternoon of the same day, resort staff noticed him leaving the scene unaccompanied on his motorcycle.

Police followed Sittanan’s smartphone signal to Prae provinces in northern Thailand where he was apprehended. He was transported to the Thapla Police Station and questioned for more than four hours.

According to the police Mr. Sittanan admitted to killing his daughter. He claimed that he was concerned about his bills and family issues. He planned to kill the girl and then himself since he was overwhelmed with the responsibility of caring for himself and his daughter.

Sittanan stated that he wanted to give his daughter one final pleasant day. He drove her to a shopping center for a movie, lunch, and beverages before driving her to the resort. He then suffocated the girl with a pillow until she passed out, at which point he slashed her wrist.

He claimed that after fleeing the resort, he attempted suicide several times but was too terrified to kill himself. He rode till he reached the Thapla district, where he attempted to jump from a nearby tree, but it was too low to be successful.

He was charged with intentional murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, which carries the death penalty, life in prison, or a 15 to 20-year sentence. His parents hosted Napat’s burial at Sao Hin Temple in Uttaradit.

Napat’s mother also attended the event. During an interview with PPTV HD, she stated that she divorced her husband five years ago and hasn’t seen her daughter since. Sittanan had barred her from communicating with Napat and had wrongly informed the youngster that her mother had died.

The woman also stated that her ex had considerable debts, presumably accumulated while borrowing money for a trip to work abroad, which led to his deportation. According to certain Thai news agencies, Sittanan owed a large sum of money as a result of his online gaming.