American Academic Faces Lese Majesty Charges in Northern Thailand

A Human Rights Lawyer has told a press briefing that Mr. Paul Chambers a prominent American academic a lecturer at Naresuan University in Northern Thailand has been charged with Lese Majesty, Royal Defamation following a complaint filed by the Royal Thai Army.

Wannaphat Jenroumjit, a lawyer with Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told reporters yesterday, Chambers is set to meet police on April 8 to respond to the allegations. The arrest warrant was issued earlier this week. However, university negotiations reportedly convinced officers not to detain him immediately.

The Lese Majesty complaint, reportedly filed by Thailand’s Third Army Region in February, stems from comments Chambers made during an online lecture in October about military leadership changes. Local media claims his response to a question during the event was interpreted as disrespectful to the monarchy.

Paul Chambers, a respected scholar known for his extensive work on Thai politics and civil-military relations, has lived in Thailand for decades and is considered a leading authority in his field. He described the situation as minor and unnecessary, questioning why such significant efforts were made to pursue him.

This case marks a rare instance of a foreign national being targeted under this law, which has historically been applied more frequently to Thai citizens. Chambers has expressed feeling intimidated but is receiving support from the U.S. embassy and his university colleagues.

In addition to the royal defamation charge under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, Chambers is accused of violating computer crime laws. These charges often go hand in hand in similar cases. This law, formally known as Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison per offense.

The 58-year-old academic holds a PhD in political science from Northern Illinois University, is recognized for his expertise in civil-military relations and democracy in Asia, particularly Thailand.

His works include Khaki Capital: The Political Economy of the Military in Southeast Asia and Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendancy in Thailand.

Thailand’s Lese Majesty law has been a subject of international criticism for its broad interpretation and harsh penalties, with human rights advocates arguing it stifles free speech and academic freedom.

Since 2020, its use has surged, particularly following youth-led pro-democracy protests calling for monarchy reform, with over 270 individuals charged in recent years according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Chambers’ case has sparked concern among academics and activists, highlighting tensions between Thailand’s royalist establishment and those studying or critiquing its political structures.

Phil Robertson, a Bangkok-based activist and director at Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, criticized the case, calling it an attack on academic freedom. He warned that such actions could discourage international scholars from working in Thailand.

“The Thai government says it wants to lead in education, but this kind of decision will scare off researchers and educators,” Robertson said.

Lese Majesty in Thailand

Thailand’s lese majesty law, known as Article 112 of the Criminal Code, is one of the strictest in the world. It makes it illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne, or regent. Penalties are harsh, with sentences ranging from three to 15 years in prison for each offence.

Critics argue that the law stifles free speech and is often used as a political tool to silence dissent, rather than solely protecting the monarchy. In recent years, it has gained global attention as more young Thais push for change, questioning both the monarchy’s role and the law itself.

Protests have sparked debates about democracy and human rights in the country, with activists calling for reform or even repeal of Article 112.

Supporters of the law, however, argue that it’s necessary to maintain respect and stability in a country where the monarchy is deeply ingrained in its identity and culture. As the political climate shifts, the future of lese majesty laws in Thailand remains uncertain, but it’s clearly a topic that divides public opinion both domestically and internationally.

Related News: