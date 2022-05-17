81-Year-old Man Held For ‘Digital Rape’ Of Minor In India

(CTN News) – An 81-year-old man was arrested in India on Sunday in connection with an alleged “digital rape” of a minor, according to the Hindustan Times.

In the police report, the accused is reported to have lived with the girl as a guardian.

There is a report that he works as an artist and has an office in Himachal Pradesh, and one of his colleagues had sent his daughter to live with him in order to continue her education.

The suspect was exploiting the girl in order to make money.

“Initially, the girl was scared when confronted with the suspect’s sexual advances, but during the past month, she began recording the suspect’s advances, mostly in audio form. She was able to collect a lot of evidence and shared her situation with the woman who lives with the suspect, who then filed a complaint,” stated Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Indian Today defines “digital rape” as a “forced sex or penetration of females or girls with the use of the hands or feet.”.

In 2013, following the Nirbhaya gang-rape incident, digital rape started to be considered a form of digital rape in India. As a result, India’s sex-related laws were reformulated.