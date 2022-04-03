6 dead, At Least 9 Injured In Sacramento Shooting, Police say

Six people have been killed and at least nine others have been injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, according to police.

Sacramento police spokeswoman Sgt. Zach Eaton said the shooting happened near 10th and J Streets. California police tweeted that 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting. It is unknown what the conditions are at this time. Police will remain present and the scene remains active.”

As people ran through the street, rapid gunfire was heard in the background. Several ambulances were on the scene.

Sacramento Shooting Leaves Multiple Victims, Police Say

Sacramento police provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting but said in a tweet that the scene remains active and a large police presence will remain. Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Sacramento police say multiple victims have been reported following a shooting in the city’s downtown.

California police say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

On Twitter, there was a video of people running through the street as rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Several ambulances were seen at the scene.

It is unclear what circumstances led to the shooting, but police have tweeted that a “large police presence will remain on scene.”

Police in California has been contacted for comment.

