24-Year-Old Chiang Mai Man Arrested for Gold Shop Robbery and Murder

chiang mai robbery suspect
Chiang Mai gold shop robbery suspect - RTP Image

A 26-year-old man has been remanded into police custody in connection with the gold shop robbery at Chiang Mai’s Central Festival Mall. Chiang Mai police report the man has been charged for the gold shop robbery and also murder.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthaphon Yisakorn, commander of Region 5 told Matichon news that the man confessed to planning the crime for over a year. He said he committed the crime to help his parents pay off an 10 million baht debt the occurred through a ponzi scheme.

Reported earlier the man used a white Toyota sedan belonging to a woman in Sae Sot and that her boyfriend who lived in Chiang Mai he was involved in the robbery. However, the boyfriend was using the car as a private taxi and was summoned by the 26-year-old man for a trip.

Once he was in the car he had the driver take him 6-7 kilometers out of town where he shot and killed the driver, hid his body in the bushes and drove the car home to use in the robbery.

The next day he committed the robbery and dumped the car at Doi Suthep near Wat Pha Lat, he walked along a natural path to his car, then drove away to go out and sell some gold, then return home.

Upon a search of his residence police found 17 gold necklaces, clothing used in the attack and a 9 mm hand gun he used to murder the private taxi driver.

