23 Injured, Including 10 Shot In The Brooklyn Subway Shooting

(CTN News) – At least 23 people were injured in a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn, where “several undetonated devices” were recovered amid chaotic scenes.

AFP reports that ambulances lined the street outside the 36th Street subway station where officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 8:27 am (1227 GMT).

Videos posted on Instagram showed passengers tending to bloodied victims on a smoke-filled platform.

Brooklyn Subway staff shepherded panicked passengers, some still clutching their morning coffee cups, off the platform and into stationary trains. A sign for 36th Street can be seen in the background.

An unidentified person can be heard saying that he saw “at least eight people” shot in Brooklyn Subway Shooting and that a fire was set in the train car.

Police Search for Gunman in Attack on Brooklyn Subway NBC cites NYPD and senior law enforcement officials reporting a man may have thrown a smoke canister on the platform to distract rush-hour commuters.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine reported that the suspect is still at large.

The city’s fire department gave a preliminary injury count of “23,” while ABC News cited police sources saying at least five people were shot.

As of right now, there are no active explosive devices. “Please stay away from the area” the NYPD tweeted, urging anyone with information to contact a police tip line.

President Biden has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with New York officials.

Kathy Hochul tweeted that first responders were on the scene and promised updates as the investigation unfolded.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, firearms are involved in about 40,000 deaths a year in the United States, including suicides.

Since Mayor Eric Adams took office in January, the uptick in gun violence has been a central focus of his administration. According to police figures, shooting incidents increased from 260 to 296 through April 3.

Earlier that day, US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on difficult-to-trace “ghost guns”.

For the time being, the investigation is still in progress in Brooklyn

