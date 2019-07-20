Zambian Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Visa Overstay

BANGKOK – A 27-year-old Zambian man has been arrested in southern Bangkok for animal cruelty and overstaying his visa in Thailand.

While facing the cruelty charge, the Zambian man ended up being prosecuted for overstaying in Thailand for over a year.

The 27-year-old Wachisa Sikwese from Zambia was reported by an animal protection group to have beaten his Siberian Husky, leading police to launch investigation.

Police arrested him at his apartment in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, on Friday. One of his two Siberian Huskies, a four-month-old female, suffered broken hind legs.

He claimed that he punched the dog out of anger because it bit his laptop power wire. His two dogs have been transferred to a local livestock agency for care and rehabilitation.

Mr.Sikwese has been charged with overstaying his visa and animal cruelty.

Police will also summon the owner of the room, who faces a fine for not reporting to immigration officials that he had rented his room out to a foreigner.

Meanwhile, in Phuket a British expat has been charged with animal cruelty and three forms trespass for attacking a dog near Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach.

A 43-year-old British national Mervyn Harding is behind bars at Phuket Provincial Court after being charged by Police for animal cruelty after he was caught on CCTV attacking a dog with a metal rod on Tuesday morning.