Woman Killed by Air Conditioning Repairman in Northeastern Thailand

Police in Northeastern Thailand have reported that a 29 year-old woman has been killed by an air-conditioning repairman on Thursday. He was charged murder after slitting the her throat at her house. Police found him hiding in shelter in a paddy field in Nong Bunmak district in Nakhon Ratchasima, province.

The suspect allegedly confessed to having killed Natrika Shibahara, 29, at her two-storey house in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was found dead on her bed in the second floor bedroom with a fatal knife wound to her throat.

Police said the room had been ransacked. They also believed she had died at least 3 hours before she was found.

The woman lived in the house with her 6-year-old daughter. Her husband was in Singapore and regularly sent money to her in Thailand. The woman was alone on Tuesday when air-conditioning repair man attacked.

When nobody picked the daughter up from school on Tuesday afternoon, a teacher took her home.

The teacher knocked on the front door and called out. When there was no response the teacher tried the door. It was unlocked and she went inside, and soon after found the murdered woman.

Air-Conditioning Repairman had visited home before

The suspect told police he worked at an air-conditioning repair shop near the victim’s house. He had cleaned her air-conditioner 4-5 times. On Tuesday he went back to her house on the pretext he had left some tools there.

When she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife and demanded cash and other valuables.

He then forced her to go to her bedroom, because he wanted to search it for the cash and valuables. He didn’t believed her and though valuables were kept there. However the woman insisted she kept no money in the house.

The suspect allegedly demanded she transfer money to his bank account, and she deposited 10,000 baht as he ordered. Suddenly she saw a neighbour walking in front of her house and shouted for help.

He responded by slitting her in the throat to silence her, then stole her car keys and her mobile phone and fled.

According to police, repairman said the dwindling number of clients at the air-conditioning shop led him to decide to rob her. He had personal financial problems. He said he had not intended to kill her.

Police pressed an initial charge of murder against him, and were compiling evidence for additional charges, including theft. The repairman had a criminal record, having been arrested four times previously.

He was later taken for a crime re-enactment in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Source: Bangkok Post