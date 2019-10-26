Woman Arrested for Child Trafficking in Phuket Thailand

A woman has been caught for child trafficking, forcing children to sell flowers and sunglasses to tourists on the beaches of Thailand’s island province of Phuket.

Immigration Police said Kimhang, 24, was conspiring with others in her gang to buy a number of Cambodian children under the age of 16 years from their parents for THB25,000 each.

The gang smuggled the girls to Phuket and forced them to sell goods to tourists at Phuket’s Patong Beach. According to police the trafficked children were forced to work from 8 am to 9 pm every day.

Mothers of two children realized the fate of the girls and reported to Phuket police January.

After investigation, Kimhang was napped on October 20. Other three members of the gang are still at large.

The children were reportedly beaten with cloth hanger when they made lower than THB2,000 in one day.