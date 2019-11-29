Two School Teachers Brutally Murdered in Rayong, Thailand

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chiang Mai man after a teaching couple were found stabbed to death in central Thailand. Police obtained a court warrant for Supakrit Sujasee, 22, of Chiang Mai.

Investigators from Rayong’s Muang police station said he is wanted for on charges of premeditated murder and theft. Police said their 600,000 baht motorbike was also missing from their Rayong home, according to the Bangkok Post.

Arocha Supanith, 33, a physics teacher at a private school in Rayong, and his wife Preeyaporn Pian-ngam, 33, were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in Rayong on Thursday afternoon.

When Police arrived at the scene to find a handwritten note in Thai on the front door. It read, “Go away Do not disturb me anymore. Pack your clothes and go. Ask your younger brother to return my vehicle…’’.

Police kept the note for forensic testing.

Inside, police found many items scattered over the first floor, blood stains and a fruit knife. Upstairs, the married couple were found dead on the floor in a pool of blood.

Both had stab wounds to the body. The wife also had a severe knife wound to her head, and her husband knife wounds to his throat, Thai media reported.

The bodies were found by a woman relative called by teachers at the school. They were unable to contact the couple when they failed to appear at work.

The victims’ colleagues said the note was not written by either of them. They were familiar with their handwriting.

Chonlathorn Charoenphol, 60, foster mother to the dead man, said Arocha had been addicted to online football gambling. Over the past two years he had often come to her house asking for help.

She had paid his gambling debts on several occasions, and told him to stay away from gambling. He promised, and said he would sell his big bike to pay off his debts, Ms Chonlathorn said.

Investigators learned the teachers had put an advertisement online to sell their motorbike for 600,000 baht.

Police said they also learned Mr Supakrit showed an interest in buying the motorbike and came to their house.

Investigators allege he killed the couple and fled on their big bike motorcycle, Thai media reported.

Photos from the Crime Scene in Rayong