Two Foreign English Teachers Arrested Over Thailand Face Mask Scam

Crime Suppression police have arrested 2 foreign English teachers in northeastern Thailand for alleged involvement in a face mask scam. The two English teachers were from the Philippines and Cameroon. Police allege they were involvement in a face mask scam that cost investors about ($US850,000) 27 million baht.

Crime Suppression police, said on Wednesday that MrTanko Romo Jr, 27, was arrested in Maha Sarakham, and Asaka Mbah, 38, in Khon Kaen, both on Tuesday.

The two suspects are allegedly part of a gang that claimed to be a large manufacturer of surgical masks.

The fraudsters created a fake website with a company name and logo and false procurement and transport documents. They offered surgical masks for sale in large amounts.

They attracted purchases worth 27 million baht, which buyers transferred to the gang’s bank accounts.

During the investigation, detectives managed to warn off one victim who was just about to make payment for an order, Pol Maj Gen Jirapop said. The two suspects were working as English teachers. Police targeted them after the earlier arrest of a Thai woman who was also part of the fraud, he said.

Filipino English Teacher Arrested

Meanwhile, Police also said they pressed charges against education workers who allegedly shoved kindergarten pupils to the ground before the eyes of other students and teachers.

A Filipino English teacher at the same school was also caught assaulting students in a similar manner.

“According to the evidence, I have to admit that the teacher used excessive force against the child,” Lt. Gen. Ampon said. “The child protection team will talk to the child to assess her mental wellbeing.”

“If the child is found to be mentally affected, investigators will press more charges against them,” he said.

Police in Northeastern Thailand also said at least 10 accounts of assaults are being investigated at the school.

Consequently police have yet to press charges against the Filipino English teacher. Even more immigration officers were seen discussing his visa documents at the school.