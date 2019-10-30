Thug Toting BB Guns on Facebook Arrested in Southern Thailand

A man who often posted photos of himself on social media carrying BB guns has been arrested in southern Thailand. Police also discovered a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and two BB guns in his house.

A team from the Sriwichai special task force on Wednesday raided his house in Nakhon Si Thammarat and detained Akkhaphol Naksing, 27. His Facebook user name was “Phayai Rai Nai Saimok’’ (Cruel tiger in veil of mist).

He often posted photos of himself carrying guns on his page. He also was said to behave like a thug, putting fear into people who lived in the area.

His house was alleged to be used as a gathering place for drug users

Police told the Bangkok Post that upon seeing the officers approach the house he fled inside and hid in his bedroom.

A search of the house uncovered a small pack of crystal methamphetamine, and two BB guns. The matched the photos of guns shown on his Facebook page.

During questioning, Mr Akkhaphol said he was a son of a member of the local tambon administration. He allegedly admitted buying the crystal meth from a man he identified only as Ju.

The two BB guns were not real pistols, he admitted. He posted photos of himself with them online to intimidate his rivals.

Officials said neighbours accused the man of acting like a thug. He often invited groups of 5-6 friends to indulge in drugs at his home. Local residents found his behavior intimidating.

He was charged with illegal possession of drugs for use and sale, and was handed over to Tha Sala police.