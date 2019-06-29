Connect with us

Police Officer Shot and Killed by Drug Traffickers in Southern Thailand
Police Officer Shot and Killed by Drug Traffickers in Southern Thailand

SURAT THANI – A Thai policeman was shot dead by a drug trafficker who took his car and fled away in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani Province, reports said on Friday.

The gunfight took place on Thursday night when a team of plainclothes police officers were pretending to take delivery of illicit drugs from suspected smugglers in the southern province.

One of the suspects fired on the police officers when they tried to arrest the drug traffickers. One police officer was killed at the scene and the other was hit and fell to the ground.

The gunman drove the car over the fallen police officer and managed to escape.

Police found the car abandoned in bushes along a roadside and the hunt for the suspects is underway.

