Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Spaniard
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Alleged Chiang Rai Drug Kingpin Busted in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

76-year-old Woman Suing Daughter and Bank for Theft of B250 Million

Crime & Legal

Girl 13 Jumps to Her Death in Bangkok after Being Sexual Abuse

Crime & Legal

Greedy Husband Absconds with Winning Lottery Ticket

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Cyber Police Take Down Facebook Hackers

Crime & Legal

Suspected Child Rapist Caught After Seven Years on the Run

Crime & Legal

75 Year-Old American Arrested for Lewd Public Acts in Chiang Mai

Crime & Legal News Video

Narcotics Police Seize Crystal Meth Bound for Japan in Treadmills

Crime & Legal

Russian Man Caught Overstaying his Visa for Seven Years

Crime & Legal

Thailand’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Spaniard

Advertisements

The Spaniard was found guilty of offences including premeditated murder, concealing a body, illegal detention and theft.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep, for the premeditated murder.  Princep murdered Spanish compatriot David Bernat, 41, in 2016.

The Spaniard was taken from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the ruling at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday. He greeted several Spanish journalists waiting there as he entered the court building.

Princep was found guilty of offences including premeditated murder, concealing a body, illegal detention and theft.

Public prosecutors told the court that human parts were found in three different locations on Jan 30, 2016. They were later proved to be from the victim, David Bernat.

Ruling on DNA and Circumstantial Evidence

The court’s death sentence was based its ruling on circumstantial evidence, surveillance camera recordings and also testimony from witnesses. Testimony was heard from a maid and a girlfriend of Princep, and DNA samples of Princep and the victim collected from a freezer and an electric grinder.

The court found that Princep took his business friend Bernat to a Condominium in Bangkok on Jan 19, 2016. There, he murdered him and also froze the body. He later dismembered the body with ta grinder and then dropped bags containing body parts into the Chao Phraya River at several locations.

Princep then fled and was arrested in SCambodia on Feb 7, 2016 and extradited back to Thailand. He was held in custody without bail and has always denied all charges, the Bangkok Post reported.

In addition to the death sentence, he was ordered to repay 734,940 baht to Bernat’s family in restitution. Money he withdrew using the victim’s cash card.

Princep’s lawyer said on Wednesday his client would also exercise his right to seek a pardon.  Upon receiving a pardon he would serve out his sentence in a Spanish prison.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement