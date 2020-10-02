Thailand’s Police Still Unable to Find the Murderer of 3 Year-old Girl

Thailand’s national police chief has said investigators have gathered huge trove of evidence in the death of 3 year-old girl but say it is still not enough to make an arrest. Police are investigating into the mysterious death of 3 year-old Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha in May.

Thailand’s police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk, said the toddler could not have walked the two kilometres on her own to the place where her body was found on May 14. He also said there were some details that police wanted to make public. However, it did not mean the investigation was wrapped up.

3 year-old Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha disappeared from her home in a village in Dong Luang district, near Phu Pha Yon in Mukdahan on May 11. Her parents had gone to run errand, so they let their older daughter look after the child.

She reportedly told police that her little sister had simply wandered off and disappeared. Her body was found three days later in a forest in Phu Pha Yon National Park. The case also attracted national interest but also touched off a media feeding frenzy.

Investigators are still gathering evidence

Pol Gen Suwat said officers initially expected to press charges of depriving a child, unlawful detention causing death and concealment of a body. However, he said, they still lack sufficient evidence to seek a warrant to arrest anyone. This comes even after four months of hard work. Investigators are still gathering evidence.

If investigators are unable to indict anyone within one year, they are required to submit their report to public prosecutors under police regulations, said the police chief. The investigation will continue even if the report is sent to the prosecution within the deadline.

The statute of limitations in the case is 20 years. Investigators will not give up in their efforts to discover who the culprit was, said Pol Gen Suwat.

Pol Col Phadej Ngamla-mom, superintendent of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said investigators had questioned 384 witnesses. They had also collected 113 items of evidence. Including 16 items considered important, and 154 DNA samples.

Meanwhile, residents believe that police will eventually arrest the murderer. Parents say they are taking precautionary measures. They have forbid their children from leaving their homes without supervision. Villagers have also started a 24-hour patrol. – Bangkok Post