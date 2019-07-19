Thailand’s PM Weighs in After Australian Tourists Complaint

PHUKET – Thailand’s Prime Minster has warned Phuket’s Tourism industry operators that tourism will suffer if local people do not stop trying to rip-off foreign visitors.

The PM’s comments come after news that two Australian tourists were charged 3,000 baht for the 50 kilometer trip from Phuket airport to their hotel in Kata area.

The Australian tourists posted a photo on social media of themselves and their written complaint, which gained huge attention by netizens.

Werachon Sukondhapatipak, from the prime minister’s office said the prime minister was aware of a police complaint filed on Wednesday by two Australian tourists and was very displeased.

Saying his government was working hard to promote Thailand a world class destination and if people persisted in taking advantage of tourists it would have a negative impact on the Thai people, Phuket and Thailand.

Meanwhile,Pol Maj Techin Deethong-orn, an investigator,in Phuket said he was in contacted the driver who overcharged the Australian tourists.

Saying he was trying to mediate an agreement between the two sides.

Prapai Suankool, from Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office, said that Phuket police and Transport officials hosted the meeting, but there had not been any agreement so far.

He said there were many public signs stating the fares for tourists.

However, the price depended on the type of vehicle. There were no fixed fares for taxi vans. It was usually up to the drivers and passengers to agree on a rate, he said.

Tourists are normally charged 1,600-2,000 baht for a trip from the airport to the Kata area.

Source: Bangkok Post