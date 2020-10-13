Thailand’s Cybercrime Police Take Down Bt75 Million Gambling Network

Thailand’s cybercrime police have arrested four men for operating online gambling on nine websites and seized about Bt75 million worth of assets. the Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) aid at a press conference on Tuesday.

The four arrested were identified as Taentai Narongkul, 24, Nathawut Kaewsongsi, 27, Thanapol Narongkul, 26, and Pichanan Suwanno, 28. They were arrested from Don Muang area in Bangkok and also Rayong province. Their head office was in Pathum Thani.

The four were consequently arrested under a Criminal Court’s warrant, dated Oct 9, and charged with tricking people through advertisements through direct or indirect contacts to gamble on the internet and with money-laundering.

Police also seized over 75 million baht worth of assets for examination. They included 1-million-baht cash; 11 luxury cars; including a Porsche Carrera S Coupe; a Nissan GTR; a Mercedes Benz C43 and a Toyota Alphard; watches; ornaments; 50 bank deposit passbooks; 26 sets of computers; 108 mobile phones and two handguns; — a Colt .45 and a also a BUL Armory SAS-2. Furthermore all belonged to Taentai, one of the suspects.

Gambling Website Severs outside Thailand

Evidence gathered prior to their arrests showed they operated online gambling on nine websites. They were www.sagame1688.com; www.sagame66.com; www.sexygame1668.com; www.ufa191.com; www.slot007.com; www.ssgame66.com; www.juad88.com; sexygame66.com; and also www.sa168vip.com.

A total of 15 billion baht was in circulation over the past six months the Bangkok Post reported.

The suspects placed advertisements to invite gamblers on 20 websites. Even more they provided free pirate movies, YouTube, Facebook and also some pornographic websites.

Pol Gen Suwat said Taentai also admitted the nine websites belonged to him. All suspects were his relatives and close associates.

He said the police alone could not close down the websites and had to seek help from other agencies because most of the severs were also outside the country.

Furthermore police will also expand the investigation to find more accomplices and seize more assets.