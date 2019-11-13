Thailand Immigration Sweeps Nets Foreign Criminal Suspects

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has announced the arrest four foreign nationals including a Thai man supplying fake official documents.

The bureau held a press briefing on Tuesday to divulge details of the arrests. The first suspect is a Chinese national identified as Chen Ying, 45, who allegedly used forged documents to obtain bank loans before fleeing to Thailand.

Mr Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for having produced fake documents, including financial statements, to secure loans from commercial banks in China’s southeastern province of Fujian in 2013. Damages were estimated at 17 million yuan (about 85 million baht).

The suspect fled to Thailand in 2014 before prosecutors in Fujian issued a warrant for his arrest.

After arriving in Thailand, he went into hiding in tambon Na Kua in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri where he was recently apprehended by the bureau and charged with overstaying his visa.

Making fake official stamps

In the second case, a Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, 25, was detained by police acting on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court in Samut Prakan.

He was accused of making fake official stamps and official documents and selling them to foreign nationals who overstayed their visas. He was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi airport before being taken to his rented apartment in Soi Onnut 53 in Bangkok’s Prawet district.

In the third case, police captured a Myanmar man by the name of Cho Tun, 48, who entered the Thailand illegally to escape criminal charges of running an illegal gemstone business back in his home country.

He was apprehended by police at a hotel near the Chao Phor Sua shrine in the capital recently.

Police investigators were able to trace the suspect by reviewing video footage which showed him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to the hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.

Nigerian Busted for Six-Year Overstay in Thailand

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man has been arrested in the province for overstaying his visa by over six years.

Surat Thani immigration police chief Pol Col Supalerk Phankosol on Tuesday said the man identified as Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha has overstayed the visa by 2,412 days.

The arrest was jointly conducted by immigration officials and tourist police at a rented house on Koh Phangan, he said.

Mr Iwoha has been charged with remaining in Thailand beyond permitted time in violation of the Immigration Act. He has been sent to the local police.