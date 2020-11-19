Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thailand Eases Restrictions on Kratom, Cocaine, Morphine and Opium
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Southern Thailand Man Busted with 27 Kilograms of Heroin

Crime & Legal

Man Deported for Fake Immigration Extension Stamps in Passport

Crime & Legal

Hitman of New Zealander Apprehended after 14 Year on the Run

Crime & Legal

Supreme Court Upholds 50 Year Jail Sentence of Former TAT Governor

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Seized 11.5 Tonnes of Ketamine Worth US$960 Million

Crime & Legal

Man Shoots and Kills Mother-in-Law For Misplacing his Marijuana

Crime & Legal

Police Take Down Pirated Movie Streaming Websites in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Ex-Con Turns 9 Year-old Boy into an Addict and a Drug Mule

Crime & Legal

Son-in-law in Northern Thailand Murders his Wife’s Father with a Shovel

Crime & Legal

Thailand Eases Restrictions on Kratom, Cocaine, Morphine and Opium

Published

41 mins ago

on

Kratom, Thailand Eases Restrictions on Cocaine, Morphine and Opium

Thailand’s Justice Minister has warned that recreational use of Kratom, cocaine, morphine and opium is still illegal, despite easing of some restrictions. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin warned on Wednesday they remain as listed category 2 drugs.

Cocaine, morphine and opium have not been removed from the national list of narcotic drugs, the justice minister said. He issued the warning after the Royal Gazette published a ministerial regulation allowing sale and possession of cocaine, morphine and opium for medicinal and study purposes, and government use.

He said the four substances had not been removed from the list, and the ministry had no policy to remove them.

Mr Somsak said only kratom, a plant containing a natural stimulant, will be removed from the list. It contained only a small amount of the drug. Kratom is currently classified as category 5 on the national drugs list.

Unrestricted use of kratom

Kratom, Thailand, narcotics list

Proper consumption of kratom, for example no more than 20 leaves per day, would not have harmful effects on people’s health or physical condition, he said.

Once kratom had been officially removed from the list, laws would be issued requiring people to seek official permission to grow it, and to prevent the leaves being sold to children, he said

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board recently passed a resolution to allow growing of kratom in 135 villages or communities. People in these places were allowed to consume and have in it in their possession.

Mr Somsak said the resolution allowed leniency for people to chew the leaves fresh or as a drink after steeping them in boiling water . Unrestricted use of kratom leaves had not been allowed, he added.

As for marijuana, which is also listed as a category 5 narcotic drug in Thailand, Mr Somsak said: “We need take marijuana into consideration in two ways – one, as a narcotic plant, and two as a narcotic substance which requires strict control.

Extracts of marijuana should be open to easy access and use for medicinal purposes and research, to provide people with alternatives and hope in fighting against some dangerous diseases.” – Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS