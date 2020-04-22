Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thai School Master Surrenders to Police on Child Molestation Charge
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Eighteen Foreign Tourists Busted for Partying at Pha-ngan Home

Crime & Legal

Thai Monk Arrested for Shooting Man in the Groin at Temple

Crime & Legal

Police Sergeant Plotting to a Rob Bank Arrested by Fellow Officers

Crime & Legal

Police Arrests Forex-3D Ponzi Scamming Suspect in Bangkok

Crime & Legal

Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates on Facebook

Crime & Legal Northen Thailand

U.S DEA and Thailand Take Down Drug Trafficking Networks

Crime & Legal

63 year-old Australian Man Arrested on Alleged Pedophilia Charges

Crime & Legal News

Fake Doctor Arrested for Robbing Seniors in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Poacher Arrested in Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi

Crime & Legal

Thai School Master Surrenders to Police on Child Molestation Charge

Published

6 seconds ago

on

School Master Surrenders to Police on Child Molestation Charge

The headmaster of a elementary school in the Phetchabun province of Thailand has surrendered to Police on charges of child molestation. His arrest come after a video of him allegedly molesting a girl student was posted on Facebook

Mr.Narongwit Phakham was charged with performing an obscene act on a minor under 13 years old. Upon seeing the Facebook video police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.

The alleged offence was exposed when the Facebook page “Red Skull Society.” It uploaded the four-minute clip showing the school director with a schoolgirl in his office.

School Master Surrenders to Police on Child Molestation Charge

Pol Col Nikom Prompiram, from the Ban Tiu police station, said Mr Narongwit was initially charged with performing an obscene act on a minor under 13. The offence carries a prison term of up to 20 years.

Mr Narongwit denied the charge and was released on police bail on Tuesday night after questioning. He has refused to answer any questions from the Thai Media and says he would only give details in the court.

According to the Bangkok Post the grandmother of the student said that the girl was regularly summoned by her school’s principal to run errands for 30-50 baht.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has ordered an investigation. Secretary-general Amnat Wichaynuwat said the director could be fired if found guilty.

Source: Bangkok Post, DailyNews

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement