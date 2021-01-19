Thai Police Seized Fake Sunglasses worth an Estimated US$10 Million

The Department of Special Investigation has seized US$10 million of fake brand name sunglasses in Dao Khanong area of Bangkok. A Chinese man was arrested and about 3 million pairs of fake brand name sunglasses were seized.

Police Lt Col Korawat Panpapakorn, Department of Special Investigation director-general told a press briefing that officers armed with a warrant raided the BMC Dao Khanong Cinema and Dao Khanong apartments room numbers 1418, 1420, 1611 and 1612.

Police were acting on information pirated fake brand name sunglasses being stored there.

They found about 3 million pairs of sunglasses fraudulently branded with brand names like: Ray Ban, Gucci, Oakley, Chanel, Christian Dior, Doilce & Gabbana (D&G), Cartier, Montblanc, Armani, Fendi, Gentel Monster, Celine and Versace. All had been smuggled into the country from China.

The fake goods were worth an estimated US10 Million (300 million baht) in total, according to the DSI.

The Chinese man was identified as Shang Li Li, 42, he was arrested and charged with smuggling.

How Thailand handled counterfeit goods

According to Law Plus the problem of trademark and copyright infringement in Thailand has been a significant problem which negatively impacts the economy of the country for many years. However, the situation is getting better in these recent years as the Thai government becomes more aggressive in enforcing law. The government has amended the existing law and issued some new laws to better protect IP rights in Thailand.

Under the current laws and regulations, the seized goods can be disposed of after the case is final in many ways as the law allows, including being ordered by the Court to be rendered useless or to be destroyed or to be ordered by the Director-General of the Customs Department to be sold by auction or to be destroyed or even re-exported.

Under the current practice of Thailand and per the policy of the government and relevant government authorities, if the seized goods are confirmed to be counterfeit in nature, they will be ordered to be destroyed rather than being disposed of by other means.

The Thai authorities regularly organize destruction ceremonies to destroy counterfeit and pirated goods. It is to make sure all such goods are removed from all channels of commerce and will never re-enter the market and to demonstrate effectiveness of law enforcement efforts against counterfeiting and piracy.