Thai Police Seize 500Kg of Crystal Meth and 2 Million Meth Pills

Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression police have seized 500 kilograms of crystal Meth and 4 Million meth pills in three separate sting operations, eleven drug suspects were arrested.

In the first case, Narcotics Suppression police arrested four men at resort in Kalasin in northeastern Thailand and taken to a Kuchinarai district police station on June 10.

Police seized from the resort room were 516kg of crystal meth and a handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition, said police during a media conference on Tuesday.

Pol Gen Manu Memok, deputy national police chief, and Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem, chief of the Narcotics Suppression police, jointly announced the arrest and the seizure of the drugs.

In the second case, four suspects, one of whom was a woman, were apprehended with 200,000 speed pills. The gang had been caught after they smuggled the drugs from the North for delivering to an agent in the South, said police.

In the third case, three men were caught and 4 million speed pills seized from their car at a parking area at Talat Thai market in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani.

The trio confessed to have smuggled the speed pills from the Northern Thailand to deliver to an agent in Khlong Luang district.

Pol Maj Gen Manu said the investigation found that the four suspects involved in the smuggling of over 500kg of crystal methamphetamine were linked to a transnational drug network.

The suspects and other network members had previously smuggled drugs to Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, said the deputy national police chief.

Pol Lt Gen Montri said the United Nations had provided information that crystal meth smuggling was rampant during the Covid-19 pandemic and the drugs had been smuggled from five countries in Asia, including Thailand.

The Narcotics Suppression police had worked closely with concerned agencies to crack down on those involved in drug trafficking and confiscate their assets Last year, officers had managed to arrest a number of suspects in more than 200 drug cases, said the Narcotics Suppression police chief.

Pol Lt Gen Montri added police had obtained information that showed links between those who made purchase of drugs from abroad and drug networks. Key evidence was money trails, said the Narcotics Suppression police commissioner.

He added security agencies, the Narcotics Suppression officers and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board would charge them soon.

Source: Bangkok Post