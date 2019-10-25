Thai Police Hunt Korean Man for Stabbing his Friend 17 Times

Police are searching for a South Korean national, Keunhui Park, 38, suspected in the multiple stabbing of a Korean compatriot and theft of 900,000 baht in Pattaya early on Thursday.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed victim Jinhyung Park , 28, 17 times. Tourist police chief Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwatthana said Park intend to kill his compatriot.

This was based on information given by the victim, who had regained consciousness and was able to speak with police. Jinhyung Park had been in a coma since being admitted to Chon Buri Hospital with 17 stab wounds.

Jinhyung told police that he and his wife and had met the suspect three months ago. Coming from the same country, they became close friends. The suspect had told the victim he planned to start a business in Pattaya.

Cash Sparked Stabbing

On Wednesday night they gone out together to an entertainment venue, and the suspect saw that he had a large amount of cash in his BMW X5.

The suspect then asked him to drive to a deserted Sen Rong Moo Road in South Pattaya, to pick up another friend. That was where the suspect attacked him with a knife, stabbing his compatriot 17 times.

The suspect took more than 900,000 baht in cash from the rear seat. There was another 400,000 baht in cash in the accessories pocket of the driver’s door, he missed Pol Lt Gen Chettha said.

“Immigration police nationwide have been ordered to prevent Mr Keunhui Park escaping. He may be hiding in the country. All units were ordered to hunt for him, and he should be arrested soon,” the tourist police commissioner said.

The suspect arrived in Thailand early this year, allegedly fleeing four cases of fraud and physical assault in South Korea. He went to Pattaya, and met the victim, Pol Lt Gen Chettha told the Bangkok Post.

Tourist police also said Park is a very common family surname name in South Korea.

Immigration Photo of Keunhui Park, 38 Accused in Stabbing