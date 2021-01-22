Thai Police Hunt for Australian Man Over Molestation Accusations

According to an investigator from New Zealand who has been in Thailand working on human trafficking matters, concerns were first raised about Mr Fox by a local school principal. Up to seven children were drawn into the subsequent investigation.

“All children were interviewed by local social workers from a multidisciplinary team. I can confirm serious sexual abuse was reported, including ongoing sexual violation and indecencies. Boys also report being photographed nude and having access to drugs,” the investigator, Daniel Isherwood, found.

Paid families for access to Children

In a statement made to local authorities, one of the boys reported that his mother was receiving 4500 Thai baht ($A190) per month to allow Mr Fox ongoing access.

Mr Isherwood, who has been investigating the case on the ground in Mae Sot, said the Australian was skilled at muddying the waters with subterfuge in the community and online but the allegations were very clear.

Mr Isherwood also alleges Mr Fox has paid to avoid investigation and sexual assault charges and shift authorities’ attention to others.