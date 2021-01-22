Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Hunt for Australian Man Over Molestation Accusations
Advertisement

Crime & Legal Southern Thailand

Nigerian Man Busted in Phuket Selling Crystal Meth, Cocaine and Ecstasy

Crime & Legal

Man Faces Rape Charge After Ditching his Wedding to 15 Year-old Bride

Crime & Legal

Police Summon Political Activist for Falsifying an Abduction Report

Crime & Legal

Man Arrested for Selling 44 Horses to an Illegal Slaughter House

Crime & Legal

Thai Woman Who Shared Videos Sentenced to 87 Years Under Lese Majeste Law

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Seized Fake Sunglasses worth an Estimated US$10 Million

Crime & Legal

Police Seize Over 400 Slot Machines Linked to Gambling Network

Crime & Legal

Pro-Democracy Protester Accuse Authorities of Abduction, Intimidation

Crime & Legal

Illegal Gambling Dens Continue to Popup Despite Recent Crackdown

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Hunt for Australian Man Over Molestation Accusations

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Adam Fox,Children, Police ,Australian Molestation, sexual assault

Police in northern Thailand are searching for a 44 year old Australian man wanted for allegedly molesting children in Thailand. Adam Fox is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting or abusing at least 3 Burmese boys, all under 15 years old, at his home in Tak’s Mae Sot district near the Myanmar border according to the Thaiger.

An arrest warrant for Mr Fox, after he failed to attend court. The warrant specified that Mr Fox was facing charges for sexual offences and not having a valid visa. Fox financially supported some migrant children in poverty stricken areas and then allegedly sexually abused them.

According to an investigator from New Zealand who has been in Thailand working on human trafficking matters, concerns were first raised about Mr Fox by a local school principal. Up to seven children were drawn into the subsequent investigation.

“All children were interviewed by local social workers from a multidisciplinary team. I can confirm serious sexual abuse was reported, including ongoing sexual violation and indecencies. Boys also report being photographed nude and having access to drugs,” the investigator, Daniel Isherwood, found.

Paid families for access to Children

All children were interviewed by local social workers from a multidisciplinary team. I can confirm serious sexual abuse was reported, including ongoing sexual violation and indecencies. Boys also report being photographed nude and having access to drugs,” the investigator, Daniel Isherwood, found.

In a statement made to local authorities, one of the boys reported that his mother was receiving 4500 Thai baht ($A190) per month to allow Mr Fox ongoing access.

Mr Isherwood, who has been investigating the case on the ground in Mae Sot, said the Australian was skilled at muddying the waters with subterfuge in the community and online but the allegations were very clear.

Mr Isherwood also alleges Mr Fox has paid to avoid investigation and sexual assault charges and shift authorities’ attention to others.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS