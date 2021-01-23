Thai Police Arrest Danish Man on Drug Charges in Pattaya City

Police in the resort town of Pattaya City have arrested a 51-year-old Danish man for allegedly selling drugs for over six years. Pattaya police also seized four condos and other assets worth over $US 330,000 for examination.

The Danish man has been identified by police as John Finn Oersted Meyer Jensen. He was apprehended at a coffee shop in Pattaya City on Friday. He was busted in a sting operation with some crystal meth which he handed over to an undercover police officer posing as a customer.

The sting operation came from an investigation that followed earlier arrests of Thai and foreign drug users. Officers reportedly found the users had bought the drugs from the Danish man.

One officer was then assigned to contact the suspect to buy 10 grams of crystal meth for a party. The Danish man reportedly quoted him a price of 1,000 baht a gram and asked for an advance payment of 5,000 baht.

He also claimed he would give the customer a sex stimulant drug and liquid ketamine that he produced by himself for use during the party. He made the appointment to deliver the drugs at the coffee shop on Friday.

After the arrest, police took the Danish man back to his condominium to search for illegal drugs. Some amounts of crystal meth, ketamine and speed pills were found.

Officers subsequently seized four rooms at three condos in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, and three motorcycles. The man’s assets were worth over $US 330,000.

Police investigators alleged that he had been selling drugs to foreign nationals in Pattaya for 6-7 years. The suspect was being held in police custody, initially for illegal possession of drugs with intent to sell.