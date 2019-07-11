Thai Man Gets 10 Years for Rape of 12 Year-Old Girl in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to more than 10 years in jail after he admitted raping a 12-year-old girl in an abandoned building in Bangkok earlier this year.

Samruai Chitchuen, who was sentenced on Thursday morning, initially receiving 21 years and four months imprisonment but the punishment was commuted to 10 years and eight months because he confessed.

The attack occurred on the night of Feb 13, of this year the court was told.

Samruai came across the 12 year-old girl and her younger sister and persuaded to go with him to buy snacks near their apartment, according to court papers.

He later told the younger sister to return home and took the 13 year-old victim to an abandoned seven-storey building and raped her.

The victim had tried to run away but he caught her, the court said.

She was later dropped off near Ramkhamhaeng Soi 68, not far from her apartment.

According to Thai Media a volunteer from the Pavena Foundation who accompanied the girl and her mother to lodge a complaint at nearby Hua Mak Police Station.

Investigators spent three days hunting the suspect and arrested him on Feb 17.

A medical exam confirmed the girl had suffered a sexual assault, according to the court.