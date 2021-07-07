Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thai Customs Seizes 314Kg of Australia Bound Heroin in Paint Buckets
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Immigration Police Arrest German Fugitives in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Stabbing Murdering of Noodle Vendor

Crime & Legal

British Expat Arrested by 50 Pattaya Police Officers for Firing Shotgun

Crime & Legal

Nigerian Man Busted by Bangkok Police With Over 7,000 Ecstasy Pills

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 140Kg of Heroin, 300 Kg of Meth in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Take Down Huge Chinese Illegal Online Lending Network

Crime & Legal

Police Catch Drug Syndicate Couriers With Eight Million Meth Pills

Crime & Legal Trending News

Bill Cosby Is Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime & Legal

Son Murders 72 Year-old Father Over State Welfare Money

Crime & Legal

Thai Customs Seizes 314Kg of Australia Bound Heroin in Paint Buckets

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Thai Customs Authorities Seize 314Kg of Heroin Worth US$29 Million

Thailand’s Customs authorities have seized 314 kilograms of heroin worth over US$29 Million, hidden in 135 paint buckets which were waiting to be delivered to Australia. The shipment was found at the Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri, Customs officials reported yesterday.

A Customs Department spokesperson said that the haul was found on Monday, after authorities decided to X-ray a shipping container full of paint buckets they deemed suspicious.

“Thai authorities are ready to take legal action against those who are involved with this drug shipment, and any other trafficking networks,”Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Customs Department, said

Mr Patchara said he was told that his officers found paint buckets in the container, 135 of which had a plastic box with heroin weighing 2.4kg each inside. “I will coordinate with other agencies to investigate this drug network,” he said.

Paint buckets, Thai Customs Authorities Seize 314Kg of Heroin Worth US$29 Million

Meanwhile, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) secretary-general, Wichai Chaimongkol, said yesterday that authorities have seized 1.8 tonnes of heroin this year.

Mr Wichai said based on their preliminary investigation, this heroin shipment was linked to a previous trafficking attempt, in which the drugs were stuffed in motorcycle tires bound for Taiwan and Australia.

The sender has been arrested, but told police he was hired by another person, who is on the run in Laos.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog