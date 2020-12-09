Crime & Legal
Teenager Stabs His Father to Death Over Smartphone Argument
A 15-year-old boy stabbed and killed his father with a knife after being rebuked for playing too much with his smartphone on Monday evening, police said.
The boy’s grandmother witnessed the attack, about 6.45pm at their home in Moo 5 village, tambon Krab Yai, Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi Province. She told police that her son and his wife had separated when the boy was young, leaving him in her care.
The boy was in Mathayom 3 at a school in Ban Pong district, and had mental problems, she said.
On Monday evening the boy was playing with his smartphone. His father had berated him, telling him he should be doing his school homework. The boy had grabbed up a foot-long knife, which was lying by his side, and stabbed his father in the left side of his body, the grandmother said.
His father staggered away from him and walked into the kitchen, where he collapsed and also died.
Man Flees After Shooting Ex-Wife and Father
Police in Northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province have reported that two persons have been shot at a local flea market in Noen Maprang district. Locals and shop owners attended to the victims until the police arrived.
Duangchan Klinkratok, 36, was shot on her right rib and the back of her neck. Her father, Prachub KlinKratok, 60, was shot on his arm and left collarbone. They were admitted to Noen Maprang Hospital, Thai media reported.
Consequently the shooter was identified by witnesses as Suriyan Rodbanyang, 40, Duangchan’s ex-husband. He reportedly escaped the scene on his motorcycle after committing the shooting.
Suttha Klinkratok, a relative of the injured persons, told police that Duangchan owned a noodle shop in this market, and her father was in charge of bringing the food to his daughter.
Late in the afternoon, Suriyan rode his motorcycle to Duangchan’s stall and had a conversation with her. After that, he shot Duangchan and when the father tried to protect her, he was also injured too.
Police also added that Suriyan had been released from prison two years ago, and they believed that he wanted to reconcile with Duangchan. However, Duangchan refused to reconcile, so he shot her in anger.