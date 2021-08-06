Swiss Woman Found Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Phuket

Phuket police have reported a 57 year-old Swiss woman, 57 has been found dead among rocks at a waterfall on Thursday afternoon. She was believed to be raped and murdered, according to the Bangkok Post.

Natthapong Seedam, 31, informed local police after finding the body around 1.30pm.

Police found the Swiss woman’s body lying face down in the water among rocks about one kilometer from the entrance of the Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Wichit in Phuket. Her body was covered with a black sheet.

She wore a pink T-shirt, a jacket and a necklace with a silver-like coin. Police estimated she had died at least three days ago. They also found what appeared to be her passport and name card.

A source from the Immigration Bureau said the Swiss woman was identified as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf.

Near her body, police spotted jean shorts and women’s panties. Black Nike trainers and a mobile phone were dropped nearby.

Swiss woman alone in Phuket

Police said the Swiss woman had arrived at Phuket airport on July 13 under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.The project was the government’s bid to revive tourism, the lifeline of the southern island province’s economy.

An immigration police source said the Swiss woman had arrived alone from Singapore and stayed at Dusit Thani Laguna Hotel from July 13 to 27 before moving to The Mooring Resort Hotel.

Police said a witness saw her walking out of the hotel towards a beach at about 2pm on Tuesday. She had visited Phuket in 2019 and later left Chiang Mai province for Singapore.

The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy, police were gathering evidence and investigating the death.