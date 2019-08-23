Southern Thailand Man Sets His Girlfriend on Fire in a Fit of Jealous Rage

BANGKOK – Police on Friday detained a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and setting his 35-year-old girlfriend on fire in a fit of jealous rage.

Police have oppose his release on bail on the grounds that he was considered a flight risk, said Pol Captain Somyot Chanthalert.

Songkran Chaiyo,30 is accused of attacking his girlfriend on the night of August 18 before dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire. Resulting in burns all over her upper body, a destroyed left cornea and a swollen brain.

The latter two injuries sustained from him allegedly beating her with the side mirror of a motorcycle. The alleged assault took place in front of his elderly relative’s house.

On seeing the verbal argument escalate into an assault, the relative rushed out to call for help. By the time help arrived to the woman was already on fire . They quickly put out the flames and called an ambulance.

The suspect used the chaos to slip away. Following police pressure, he surrendered on Thursday morning.

In other news, a 74-year-old man was found dead last Thursday night in a house fire, in an apparent suicide.

After fire fighters put out the blaze in the bedroom the burned body of Nikorn Khiew-on was discovered

Pathum Thani Police said Nikorn was a goldsmith and he apparently set himself on fire while sitting at his desk.

His relatives told police that he often complained about ailments and he did not want to be a burden on his children.