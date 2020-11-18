Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Southern Thailand Man Busted with 27 Kilograms of Heroin
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Man Deported for Fake Immigration Extension Stamps in Passport

Crime & Legal

Hitman of New Zealander Apprehended after 14 Year on the Run

Crime & Legal

Supreme Court Upholds 50 Year Jail Sentence of Former TAT Governor

Crime & Legal

Thai Police Seized 11.5 Tonnes of Ketamine Worth US$960 Million

Crime & Legal

Man Shoots and Kills Mother-in-Law For Misplacing his Marijuana

Crime & Legal

Police Take Down Pirated Movie Streaming Websites in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Ex-Con Turns 9 Year-old Boy into an Addict and a Drug Mule

Crime & Legal

Son-in-law in Northern Thailand Murders his Wife’s Father with a Shovel

Crime & Legal

Father Bashes Wife, Son with Hammer Then Sets Their Bodies on Fire

Crime & Legal

Southern Thailand Man Busted with 27 Kilograms of Heroin

Published

1 min ago

on

Narcotics suppression police, ketamine, Southern Thailand Man Busted with 27 Kilograms of Heroin

Narcotics suppression police have arrested a man with 27 kilograms of heroin and almost a million meth pills in his possession, in southern Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The action followed a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs had been delivered in an Isuzu pickup for storage at a house rented by Sompong Mugem, 28, at Moo 5 village in tambon Chalung, the Bangkok Post reported.

Police raided the premises on Nov 14 and found 980,000 meth pills and 76 bars of heroin weighing 27kg in total. Mr Sompong was arrested. The pickup was found in front of the house.

Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said the drugs could fetch at least 45 million baht on the black market.

They were believed to have been delivered from the northern border provinces for distribution in the South.

Since January this year, Provincial Police Region 9 had seized about 15 million meth pills, 90kg of heroin, 2,651kg of crystal meth and 2,335kg of marijuana and arrested 31,333 suspects, he said.

US$960 Million Worth of  Ketamine Seized

Last week, Narcotics Suppression police have seized 11.5 tonnes of ketamine at a warehouse in central Thailand. The ketamine seized was worth an estimated US$960 million. Narcotics police say contraband ketamine, most of it probably destined for Europe, Japan or Korea.

Montri Yimyaem, head of the Narcotics Suppression bureau, said the size of the haul pointed to a multinational network, and that Thailand would pursue it with other countries and international agencies.

In medicine, ketamine is used as an anaesthetic or an anti-depressant, but as a recreational drug it is used to induce dreamy or trance-like sensations, and sometimes hallucinations.

Investigators found 457 25kg bags of the drug, or 11.4 tonnes in total with market value of 28.7 billion baht, at a warehouse in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok.

They had also expanded their investigation after 300kg of ketamine that had come from Thailand was found in Taiwan.

“This discovery is also only the beginning, there will be further investigations to seize ill-gotten gains connected to drug smuggling,” said Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS