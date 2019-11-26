Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Son Dismembers his Mother then Shoots Himself in Bangkok
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

British Fugitive Wanted in UK Extradited Back from Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police Take Down Administrator of a Kiddie Porn Website in Chiang Mai

Crime & Legal News Video

Malaysian Dubbed the "King of Fake Whisky' Nabbed in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Five Chinese Nationals Busted Running Forex Brokerage in Phuket

Crime & Legal

Alleged Chiang Rai Drug Kingpin Busted in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Thailand's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Spaniard

Crime & Legal

76-year-old Woman Suing Daughter and Bank for Theft of B250 Million

Crime & Legal

Girl 13 Jumps to Her Death in Bangkok after Being Sexual Abuse

Crime & Legal

Greedy Husband Absconds with Winning Lottery Ticket

Crime & Legal

Son Dismembers his Mother then Shoots Himself in Bangkok

Advertisements

Authorities found a head, arms and torso with nine stab wounds to the back, and the lower part from the waist down. A slash wound was also found on the neck.

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Police have discovered a dismembered body of a woman in a refrigerator and also a young man shot in the head. Police reported the indecent happened in Bang Khun Thain district of Bangkok yesterday.

Authorities found a head, arms and torso with nine stab wounds to the back, and the lower part from the waist down. A slash wound was also found on the neck.

They also found a man on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head but was still alive. A .38 pistol was found next to his body. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at Nakhon Thon Hospital in Bangkok.

Investigations found the dismembered remains of 42-year-old Yuri Taowan, in her refrigerator at her Bangkok home.

One of the friends who found the body parts said she went to the woman’s house after she had tried in vain to contact her since 8pm on Sunday to discuss business matters.

She was greeted by her son, who said his mother was not home and did not want her to get inside. She insisted and entered the house to look for her. After she looked everywhere, she opened the refrigerator and found the body parts.

At that moment, she claimed the son ran to get the gun and shot himself. She then called the police.

Police told the Bangkok Post the woman, 42, and her son, 20, had lived the Bangkok home for three years.

Their relatives who came to the house told the police the son was mentally ill. His records showed he was an outpatient at the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry. Some Thai media reported he suffered major depression.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement