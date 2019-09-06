CHIANG MAI – A 38 year-old Singaporean man has been detained for attacking his wife with a reaping hook in the Chiang Mai business district. A reaping hook is curved cutting tool with a sharp edge, used in harvesting of crops.

When Chiang Mai police arrived at the scene they found Sheng Xiang Albert, 38, from Singapore, in his possession a reaping-hook. The victim was his partner, Parichat Punrungkit, 29.

The man told the police that the couple had been together for six yeas and had two children. On that morning, he was not feeling well so he had Parichat drop the kids to school.

As hours past by without being able to reach her by phone, he became aggravated. Saying the victim (his wife) allegedly has a habit of lying to him. He believed that she might have been having an affair.

He tracked his wife’s location using her mobile phone GPS and found that she was at the Chiang Mai Business Park.

When the two met, they had a fight which escalated into a physical assault. He admitted to attacking her with a reaping-hook which he had brought with him.

He was stopped by a concerned citizen who witnessed the incident. The victim is now at hospital in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai Police have not yet concluded what the charge against the man will be.

Meanwhile, Police raided targeted locations in Chiang Mai’s Fang and Mae Ai districts to arrest eight drug suspects and seize assets worth Bt150 million.

The eight suspects, for whom arrest warrants were issued for possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell.

The seized assets include; five commercial buildings; 22 plots of land; Bt324,280 in cash; 47 cars; three backhoes; seven motorcycles; one yacht; three guns; six gold ornaments; four horses and 45 pigs.

Source: CityNews