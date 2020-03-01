Husband Arrested for Firing Gun to Scare his Wife at Shopping Mall

A Thai man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun on the ground floor of Central Plaza shopping mall in central Thailand. Police responded immediately to the shooting scene and reported no injuries.

Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, said the 41 year old suspect reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor. “The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police arrived, he said.

Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN), operator of Central Plaza shopping mall, issued a statement that after the suspect was arrested with no one injured, the mall staff cleared the area and the situation had returned to normal.

“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall,” CPN said in a statement.

“The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area. Detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”

CPN also added that they were employing extra security measures by increasing security guards. They were also adding metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.

Man kills woman in Bangkok shopping mall

Last month a woman has been shot and killed and another wounded by a gunman at a cosmetic clinic inside a shopping mall in Bangkok. The attack occurred at the fourth floor of Century Plaza in the afternoon.

A 28-year-old woman, an employee of the cosmetic clinic, was shot dead. She was hit by 3-4 bullets in the head and body. Another woman, 28, also an employee, was wounded was rushed to a Bangkok hospital, Thai media reported.

Police cordoned off the area. Seven spent 45-calibre cartridges were found scattered at the scene.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported one woman dead and two people injured. The attacker fled.

Investigators suspect jealousy as the motive for the murder. A manhunt was launched for the killer by Bangkok Police.