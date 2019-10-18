Self Professed Billionaire Groom Arrested Over Wedding Debt

The self-professed billionaire groom who fled, leaving his bride with a huge wedding party debt, has been arrested. He was apprehended at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport upon returning from Hong Kong on Thursday night.

Pol Col Cherngron Rimphadee, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2, said Thananat Siripiyaporn, 49, was taken into custody about 9.30pm.

Mr Thananat was wanted under an arrest warrant approved by the Bangkok North Municipal Court. He was charged with issuing a fraudulent cheque, the deputy commander said.

He was apprehended after a biometric scan alerted immigration police to his arrival at the airport.

Mr Thananat, left for Hong Kong on Oct 6, shortly after his marriage in May to a 30-year-old product presenter. Their lavish wedding, in the northeastern province of Buri Ram, made news headlines after his cheque went missing.

The bride’s family complained that he had organized a wedding ceremony and party they said cost about 3.5 million baht. He then left suddenly after the wedding without paying the bill. They sldo alleged the large dowry-cheque disappeared with him.

They said they did not know much about him but the bride had told them he was a wealthy businessman. The “Pretty” bridge also said he was worth billions of baht.

Mr Thananat was taken from Don Muang police station to the Bangkok North Municipal Court on Friday morning. Police applied to extend his detention to allow further inquiries. He did not answer reporters’ questions.

The court was considering the application.