Crime & Legal

Robbers Apprehended in 6 Million Baht (US$ 196,900) Gold Heist
Published

3 hours ago

on

Two men have been arrested for the 6 Million Baht (US$ 196,900) armed holdup of a gold heist at a Big C mall in central Thailand on Thursday.

Police in Nonthaburi province said Taweewong Homniam, 37, and Kansorn Wasuhiran, 39, were taken into custody at a construction camp in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan, on Friday afternoon.

Gold jewellery was found in their possession, as well as the motorcycle the robbers used to flee the gold heist.

The Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop on the first floor of the Big C store on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi, was held up about noon on Thursday.

Two men in black wearing full face crash helmets threatened staff with a gun and made off with 251 baht-weight of gold jewellery worth about 6.37 million baht, and about 80,000 baht in cash.

Blackmailer arrested

Meanwhile, a motorcycle taxi driver has been arrested on charges of using fake profile photos to lure women to pose nude for online videos, then blackmailing and raping them, in Nonthaburi province.

Mongkhol Sribuathep, 22, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Feb 25 on charges of forcible rape and extortion.

He was apprehended in front of the Nonthaburi Land Office in Pak Kret district on Friday, by Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division commander Pol Maj Gen Siam Boonsom.

It is alleged Mr Mongkhol used a fake profile photo of a good-looking man on his Line app to attract young women in the 18-25 age group, notably university students and office workers.

The suspect mainly targeted women who used the Omi dating app.

After he became close to the women, he would persuade them to pose nude for him during their online chats, and secretly recorded it.

He then borrowed money from his victims. When asked to repay the loan, he allegedly refused and threatened to make the nude videos public on social media.

The police commander said the suspect used the rape clips to blackmail his victims, demanding 10,000 to 100,000 baht.

Source: Post Publishing

