Policeman Shoots Neighbour Over Loud Music in Northeastern Thailand

A policeman in northeastern Thailand has been charged with the attempted murder after he shot his neighbour twice in a dispute over loud music. A Buri Ram policeman was enraged over his neighbours son’s loud music at his home.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyong Jaemrungroj, 53, surrendered to his senior officer on Monday after the shooting.

The Policeman confessed to firing shots at Rom Raroengying, his neighbour, Pol Col Wisanu Apornpong, chief of Krasang police said. The victim, Mr Rom, 51, was shot in his left leg and on his left side. Rescue workers gave him first aid before taking him to Buri Ram Hospital.

Pol Col Wisanu said the policeman lived opposite the victim. He was upset because Mr. Rom’s teenage son was constantly playing very loud music.

Mr. Rom’s mother-in-law, told police she saw the policeman walk towards Mr Rom’s house and fire a shot at the door. Rom’s teenage son then fled in panic. Mr Rom was returning to his house after work and saw what was happening. He yelled at the angry policeman to stop shooting.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyong responded by firing two shots at him. Mr Rom was hit twice but managed to run away away. The enraged policeman then chased him and assaulted him, according to Mrs Choi.

Victims Daughter Filmed Policeman on her Mobile Phone

She called out to her neighbours for help, and phoned for the police station. While, the victim’s 17 year-old daughter, used her mobile phone to video the incident.

The policeman’s elder brother said his brother and the victim’s son frequently quarrelled over the volume of the loud music. He suspected his brother’s patience had finally run out.

Pregnant Woman Shot to Death

Three weeks ago a pregnant woman has been shot to death and her husband seriously wounding by a man who opened fire on their car in central Thailand. The Shooter later turned himself into police in central Thailand’s Ratchaburi Province. The shooter claiming a land dispute drove him to open fire on their car.

70 year-old Mr. Krit Thanathavornrit surrendered at a Ratchaburi police station late Friday night. Police said he also handed over a .38 caliber hand gun used in the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened in broad daylight in central Thailand’s Ratchaburi province . A white Honda Jazz was found in a ditch at a guava plantation when police and rescue workers arrived after at the scene.

The Driver Mr. Pitak Sukmak, 31, of Ratchaburi, sustained gunshot wounds to his neck and his left hand. His wife Ms. Jindarak Khunnut, 28, who was four months pregnant, was found shot dead in the front passenger seat.

The pregnant woman had three gunshot wounds, one to her head, left ear and left arm. Police immediately launched a manhunt for the gunman, who had fled in a Honda car with Nonthaburi license plates.

The shooter later contacted police and arranged to surrender. Officers said he confessed to shooting the couple in a fit of rage over a land dispute.

He said he had bought a land-reform plot from the mother of Ms. Jindarak and then built a house on the site. Ms. Jindarak, who did not want her mother to sell the plot, filed a complaint against him. This led to a dispute, Kit said.