Policeman Sentenced to 143 Years for Abusing Child

BANGKOK – A Criminal Court in southern Thailand sentenced a former policeman to a total of 143 years in prison for raping and molesting an 11-year-old boy.

The policeman was caught and charged after photos showing him sexually abusing the child were discovered during police raids in Australia.

Prapas Maothong, 51, a former policeman in the southern Thailand, will serve a maximum of 50 years.

Prosecutors told the court Prapas had repeatedly molested and raped the boy from November 2016 to October 2017.

Because he pleaded guilty, the court halved the penalty to the maximum 50 years allowed by law.

His arrest last year followed a six-month investigation by the Department of Special Investigation and the Crime Suppression Division.

The search began after a photo of the policeman engaging in sexual abuse was found during police raids in Australia.

The backgrounds of the clips indicated the crime took place in Thailand.

Prapas was one of many members of a paedophile ring broken up by Australian and Thai Police.