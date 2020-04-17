Police Sergeant Plotting to a Rob Bank Arrested by Fellow Officers

A police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to rob the Kasikornbank in Chachoengsao province yesterday. He was arrested in front of the Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.

Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said on Thursday, officers from Bangpakong Police Station arrested the suspicious-looking man with a firearm in front of Kasikornbank.

The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack. He was standing in front of the bank’s ATM machines. When the police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.

Officers arrested him and found a hand gun in his jacket along with secondary magazine and 40 bullets.

Pol General Krisana said a Preliminary investigation revealed that the Pol Sergeant worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.

He later confessed to conspiring to rob the bank, saying he had Bt400,000 in debt and his wife was out of work. The sergeant was charged with carrying firearms in a public place. Meanwhile officers are further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offences involved.

The Special Brach Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant, Pol General Krisana said. The Royal Thai Police said he would face severe consequences for his action.

Thousands of prisoners released

Meanwhile, The Corrections Department has reported that nearly 8,000 inmates have been released to reduce crowding inside prisons. Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawettanan said that they were released gradually over six months.

In October 2019, 1,261 were released, 1,167 in November; 1,317 in December; 1,377 in January; 903 in February; and also 1,865 in March , totaling 7,890.

He said the release of those inmates was based on specific criteria. They must have already served two-thirds of the sentence; and they must have shown excellent behavior in order to be considered for early release; or,they must have served one-third of the term and be elderly; aged 70 or older, or have some illness or disability.

These people must undergo an assessment to evaluate their inability to take care of themselves. Even more there tendency for repeated offences in order to be approved. However, relatives must also sign an agreement to patronize them during the probation process until the end of the sentence. – The Nation