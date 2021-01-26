Police Take Down Gang Trafficking Meth Pills in Northeastern Thailand

Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested 4 members of a drug gang and seized more than 600,000 meth pills in an operation which began late last year.

Police said the action began with the arrest of a suspect, Amarin Thanapikornkul, alias Jay, with 2,000 meth pills last December. On Dec 30, two more suspects, Narasak Saengprom and Rakkiat Suksabai, were arrested and 42,000 meth pills seized.

Following an expanded investigation, police arrested Krisda Pattamarat, 33, at a house in Ban Kok Noy village in tambon Ban Pet on Sunday. He was caught with 36 meth pills and 5.91 grams of crystal meth in his possession.

With information from Mr Krisda, police searched a house in tambon Sila of Muang district and found 570,036 meth pills inside three cardboard boxes.

According to Pol Maj Gen Sahaphum, the four suspects identified their ring leader as “Jack”.

Mr Krisda, the last suspect arrested, said Jack had delivered the three boxes of methamphetamine pills by car to tambon Ban Pet.

The drugs were taken for safe-keeping to the house at the Eua-arthorn housing village where they were found, to be later distributed to clients in Khon Kaen province. The investigation was continuing, Pol Maj Gen Sahaphum said.

Police K-Powder Milk cocktail maker

A Taiwanese man has been arrested with drugs believed to have been used in making the “k-powdered milk” cocktail, during a raid in Bangkok. Chou Yi Shen, 38, was arrested on Monday with drugs at a condominium in Ratchathewi district.

After his alleged confession police searched his five-star condo in Huai Khawang, Wang Thong Lang and Klong Toey districts and found further evidence.

The seized items included 4kg of ketamine; 376 ecstasy pills; 4kg of crystal meth; or ice; 8kg of heroin; 48 LSD stamps, 11.6g of cocaine; two bottles of Dormicum (Diazepam) sleeping pills; 265 Five Five sleeping pills.

Police also seized equipment;two plastic sealing machines; two mixers with drug-like residue; and two digital scales as well as a 9mm pistol and eight bullets.

Mr Chou admitted to having mixed the drug cocktail called k-powdered milk with Diazepam. Formulas for the drug were found on his mobile phone.

In addition to mailing the cocktail to customers abroad using the Dark Web as a marketplace and bitcoin as the money, Mr Chou sold it online to Thais and foreigners living in Thailand.