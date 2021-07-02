Police Seize 140Kg of Heroin, 300 Kg of Meth in Northeastern Thailand

Police have seized 140 kilograms of heroin and 300 kilograms of crystal meth found hidden in a truck with a fake license plates. Provincial Police Region 4 in Bueng Kan Province reported the arrest of a drug gang with three suspects.

Officials from the Lao Luang Police Station and other related officials in Bueng Kan Province helped investigate the case leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

The officers identified the suspects as Payu Nobnom 29-year-old from Surin Province, Adisak Kiewka 34-year-old from Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and Malida Nongkai 23-year-old from Udon Thani Province.

According to a police spokesperson the suspects used a Toyota truck to move the drugs with a stolen Udon Thani license plate. The truck was found parked near a local village in Lao Luang.

The policemen staked out the area around the truck and at 1 pm a car drove and parked in front of the truck. A man stepped out of the car and attempted to get into the truck.

Lying in waiting they jumped out and revealed themselves and demanded a searched the truck. Inside were 10 suspicious bags. The driver of the car saw police and tried to make a run for it buy police we too fast and stopped him

The suspects along with the evidence was sent to the Lao Luang Police station waiting for prosecution.

Meanwhile, police in central Thailand’s Lopburi Province have arrested four suspected drug syndicate drug runners and seized million meth pills seized from their two vehicles. They were apprehended at a PT petrol station in Phatthana Nikhom district of Lop Buri.

A police spokesperson said they were traveling together in two vehicles a Honda Jazz car and a Toyota Revo pickup truck. A search of the vehicles found 21 sacks containing a total of 8.41 million speed pills in the two vehicles.

The arresting police officers were acting on information received after arrests in several other major drug cases in Bangkok. The information led them the gang that allegedly moved drugs from the Northeast to customers in the Central Plains.