A police corporal and a local leader’s son have been arrested and drugs seized in southern Thailand. Their arrest comes after police raided a house in Bang Klam district on Monday evening.

The arrested policeman had earlier accused Provincial Police of kidnapping him and friends for a 500,000 baht ransom.

Police officer Cpl Sanyalak Jandam,24, and Piyapong Ruangchuay, 31, son of a local leader, were apprehended around 6pm.

Police seized; 89 meth pills, 3.5 grams of crystal meth, a pistol, and quantities of kratom cocktail found in the house.

The two men were taken to Bang Klam police station on charges of possession, and violating the firearms law.

Pol Col Seksan Churangsarit, said police received information that the house was a center for selling and using drugs. Acting on the information, they obtained a warrant and raided the premises.

One of the men told the arresting officers that he was a policeman, but failed to produce a police card when asked.

Further checks revealed he was Pol Cpl Sanyalak Jandam of Kapho police station in Pattani.

Pol Col Seksan said he would face both disciplinary and criminal action.

Police Officer Alleges Kidnapping

In May, Pol Cpl Sanyalak filed a complaint with Hat Yai police. He alleged that police attached to Provincial Police 9 kidnapped him and some friends for a Bt500,000 ransom.

This resulted in three police officers being transferred and investigated for the alleged abduction.

Police handling the case learned that Police officer Cpl Sanyalak was involved in illicit drugs, but did not find firm evidence implicating him at the time, a police source said.

Police on Tuesday took Pol Cpl Sanyalak to his house in tambon Khuan Lang of Songkhla, but found nothing illegal there.

The police officer denied all drug charges, but admitted to have carried a pistol. He claimed he made a phone call to Mr Piyapong on Monday after having not seen the man for a long time and they made an appointment to meet at the house.

Upon entering the house, they saw kratom water inside a pot, but there were no other illicit drugs inside, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post