Police in Northern Thailand Take Down Foreign Gambling Website

Police in Northern Thailand announced the arrest of 2 men from Singapore and 2 Thai for allegedly running a gambling website in Chiang Mai province. Immigration Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of the Singaporeans at a house in Chiang Mai’s Saraphee district.Immigration Police received a tip-off from local villagers of an illegal online gambling operation. They requested a search warrant from Chiang Mai provincial court to investigate the house.

Upon serving the warrant Police found the four suspects using laptop computers to run an online gambling website.

They also used several mobile phones to contact customers. The 4 suspects were arrested and police seized all the computers and mobile phones as evidence into their investigation.

Police said the suspects had revealed that the gambling website was financed by a Malaysian businessman. The Malaysian allegedly hired famous Thai “pretties” to host live sessions online. Above all to attract customers into gamblers to the gambling website.

Police are investigating the website to track the owner as well as the money trail for clues of money laundering.

The Royal Thai Police have also been on a crack down on gambling, on site and online.

Police said that last year, it has shut down more than 750 online gambling sites, and illegal transactions made at 670 million U.S. dollars.

Thai People Love Gambling

Gambling operation in Thailand is regulated by the Gambling Act of B.E.2478, which prohibits all Thai citizens from playing any casino or betting games, betting on animal fights, dice games, slot machines, roulette, and other card games.