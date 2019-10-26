Police in Northeastern Thailand Seize 123 kilograms of Marijuana

Connect with us

Police in Northeastern Thailand have seized 123 kilograms of compressed marijuana at a resort hotel. The guests believed to have who brought them fled prior to police arriving at the resort in Nakhon Phanom.

District Police chief Phumsak Khampoo said on Saturday that local residents alerted authorities after seeing a few men check in at the hotel on Friday night with suspicious bags. They subsequently left but then returned to the hotel several times. Authorities did not reveal their names.

When authorities reached the hotel, the suspects had already left. Three big black bags containing 123 bars of marijuana, weighing one kilogram each, were found in their room. Police estimated the value of the marijuana at about 2 million baht.

Mr Phumsak said that one of the suspected visitors wrote only a nickname in the registration book of the hotel.

The District Chief said that the suspects might have been smugglers who kept the marijuana they brought into the country from neighbouring Laos at the hotel before shipping it.

