Police in Northeastern Thailand Hunt for Child Molester

Police in Northeastern Thailand have launched a hunt for child molester suspected in raping a 10-year-old girl in Chaiyaphum province. The father of the 10-year-old girl informed Nong Sang subdistrict police that his daughter was allegedly molested by Prathan Wangson, aged 50.

Mr Wangson who had been visiting his house a few times earlier and had got acquainted with family members.

Mr Wangson came to me around noon with a bottle of liquor as a gift,” the complainant said. “I drank and fell asleep until 5pm When I awoke I that my 10-year-old daughter was missing. Neighbours told me that she had got on a bike with Mr Wangson and was heading towards a temple. When I found her, she told me that she had been molested by Mr Wangson.”

According to Asia One, witnesses reportedly told officials that they saw the suspect child molester fleeing towards the Phu Pha Daeng forest that connects to Manjakhiri district in Khon Kaen province. Police have also been scouring the forest areas. Above all as they believed the suspect was hiding there.

Preliminary investigation found that Mr Wangson had only recently been released from prison. He had been convicted for drug and theft offences. Also the molesting of a minor girl and an elderly woman.

Nigerian man arrested after 13 year old girl molested

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang only named the suspect as Emmanuel, saying he admitted to the crime during questioning.

Police said Emmanuel entered Thailand in 2018 before moving in with the victim’s mother. She later went to prison for drugs. The victim reportedly asked a neighbor to file a complaint against the suspect with police.

On July 9th, A 58-year-old Guinea national was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bangkok’s Bang Rak area for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Mr. Mamady Keita, believed to be a ruby trader, is accused of luring the girl to a Hotel and allegedly assaulting her. The girl told police that she had been raped by an African man, whom she had met a day earlier.

The man has allegedly confessed to the assault, and faces charges of abducting an individual over 15 but under 18 years old, rape and theft.