Police in Bangkok Find Indian Man Dead with Throat Slashed

Metro Bangkok police have reported an Indian man was found dead with his throat slashed, and a compatriot suffering from knife wounds. The crime happened at a six-story building in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district on Monday night.

The dead India man was found on the rooftop deck of the building when police and emergency responders arrived. Bangkok Police, told the Bangkok Post reporter that the man had his throat slashed. He also had a deep knife wounds to his left temple and two knife wounds to his left chest.

He was lying face down. Police found no documents on his body, Bangkok police said.

A sharp-pointed knife was found near the body. There was also a bottle of alcohol and one black canvas shoe nearby. There were blood stains leading from the roof to an area in front of a room on the third floor of the building.

Another Indian man, identified later as Shyam Sagar Singh, 35, was found injured in front of the room. He had a severe laceration to his right ankle. He was rushed to Vajira Hospital.

Bangkok police hunt for third Indian man

A woman tenant living on the third floor told police she heard a loud noise coming from upstairs. She thought that someone had knocked something over. A short time later, there was a knock on her room door. When she opened it, she saw an Indian man bleeding heavily from a injured leg. The Indian man stayed in the room opposite hers.

She called police, and later learned that another man was found dead on the roof. The two men stayed in the same room, but she had never heard them quarrel, the tenant said.

Bangkok Police told reporters security camera footage showed a third Indian man arriving at the building before the incident. The man later left.

Police were searching Bangkok for the third Indian man, to question him.

Policeman charged over wife’s death

Meanwhile, a senior Bangkok policeman has been charged with the murder his wife after evidence emerged contradicting his claim she committed suicide.

On Monday that Pol Capt Songklod Boonsong, deputy inspector in charge of investigation was charged with shooting and killing his wife, Pimchadaporn Phuyaemsai.

Police Investigators had not yet decided on the specific charge, whether it was premeditated or not.

Pol Capt Songklod was called in to hear the charge and denied murder, he said. Songklod said he had a quarrel with his wife, and his .45 pistol was unintentionally fired as she was trying to grab hold of it.

Investigators brought a charge of murder against Pol Capt Songklod after tests detected gunpowder residue on his hand.

Pimchadaporn, 30, was reported to have been found dead on a sofa on the first floor of their house at Saena Villa 88 in Bang Kapi district on Saturday.