Police Get Tough on Trafficking Through Thailand’s Postal Service

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Police and public and private agencies have held a meeting to determine measures to prevent the Thailand’s postal service being used to deliver drugs.

Pol. Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police confirmed that all laws will be enforced and all those involved will be prosecuted.

Police and 14 government agencies and Thailand’s postal service operators met to determine measures and guidelines to prevent drug trafficking through the Thailand’s postal service.

Pol. Gen Chalermkiat disclosed that the meeting was aimed at determining guidelines, rules, regulations and instructing operators to be strict in receiving and sending mail.

Information on the identity card of the senders and receivers must be recorded. The application form must contain sufficient information to identify senders.

A central data center must be established to facilitate requests for verification. The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will assign police officers to coordinate with the operators.

All police stations have been instructed to inspect the nature of enterprises that send and receive parcels in all areas, in order to advise them of the situation.

The authorities will use all measures under the law to prevent drug traffickers using the Thailand’s postal service for any purpose.

Any operators who don’t have strict measures in place and who neglect to stop the drug smuggling via the post, may be ordered to cease operating temporarily or have their license revoked.

They will also be prosecuted according to the Narcotics Offender Suppression Act, BE 2534, punishable by a fine not exceeding 50,000 baht or both a fine and imprisonment.

Their assets may also be confiscated for inspection.

Mail Drug Trafficker Arrested

Meanwhile, A man has been caught for trying to send drugs in the mail from Chiang Mai to buyers in southern Thailand.

Police seized seven parcels filled with 16,000 methamphetamine tablets and nearly 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine at a postal service shop in Chiang Mai city.

By examining surveillance camera footage, police arrested Sirichai Sirivej, 24, and also found over 100,000 pills of methamphetamine in his house in San Sai district.

The man used a fake ID to register the parcels and declared them as cosmetics, police said.

He confessed of being hired by a major drug dealer in northern Thailand.

Police said they would check all addresses on the parcels showing locations in southern provinces to implicate other gang members.