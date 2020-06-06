Police Called to Double Murder, Suicide in Northern Thailand

Police in Northern Thailand were called to a double murder, suicide where a man killed two relatives, stabbed another before killing himself. His motives still remain unknown to police and family members.

The attack was reported to Lampang police about 7.45am Friday, Lampang police reported.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found two men lying on the road dead with bullet wounds. They were identified as Amphon Saikon, 52, and Inkaew Promdam, 70.

A third man was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a wooden house. A shotgun was found near his feet. Police also found a knife and a spare shotgun shell in his pocket. He was identified as the gunman, Somthop Saikon, 52.

The wife of one of the victims, Ms. Phannee Saikon, 51, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest inside the house. Relatives rushed her to a Lampang Hospital, Thai media reported.

A neighbour Phan Promdam, 51, told police that all four people involved were related.

She said she saw Somthop walk up to Ms. Phanee and stab her with his knife. The injured woman ran out onto the road and shouted for help. Her husband and also her father ran out their house to intervene. Consequently they were met by Somthop with a shotgun, who killed them both.

Ms. Phanee fled to her house and hid. Somthop followed, but could not find her. He then sat down in front of the house, turned the shotgun on himself and killed himself, Ms Phan said. Lampang olice are investigating.

Murder, Suicide in Phuket

Meanwhile, Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Phuket that happened on June 3rd. It involved a couple who allegedly had a falling out over a drugs.

Phuket Police were called to Wat Saen Suk around 4:30pm after people reported hearing a single gunshot. Upon arrival then found a man dead on the ground. He had a single gunshot wound to his head from an apparent suicide. A revolver was found beside his right hand, police reported.

He was identified as Thanet “Oley” Chuisod, 42.

The revolver contained five spent bullet casings and one bullet yet to be used. Officers also found 10 more bullets in Mr. Thanet’s pocket.

Police told the Phuket News that before finding his body at the temple, they had been called to a shop in Phuket. Mr. Thanet had shot and killed Miss. Suphattra Suwanworn, 27, before speeding off on his motorbike.

Its reported that officers conducting the police investigation were told that Mr Thanet and Miss Suphattra were involved in selling drugs. They reportedly had just had an argument over Mr. Thanet being arrested for breaking curfew.

Police are also questioning more people who had close contact with them and other people living near them.