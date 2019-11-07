Police Arrest Man Using Twitter to Attract Visitors to Child Porn Website

Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) police have arrested a 30-year-old man for producing pornography involving minors. The man posted child porn it on a website for paying customers

Mr. Thanawut Pawaree was taken into custody at his apartment Bangkok on Monday. His arrest was announced by the police task force on Thursday.

Thanawut ran a Twitter account under the alias “Khun Gorn.” The account set up to attract followers and sell membership to a secret website. The website aired sex shows with underage girls, according to the Bangkok Post.

According to police, he targeted underage girls and had sex with them while broadcasting it live on the members website.

Over 50,000 Twitter Followers

His Twitter page racked up more than 50,000 followers. Many of them also paid a one-off fee of 300 baht to be members. Once paid members were given access to the website to view the live sex shows.

Mr Thanawut allegedly confessed to the crime. He faces charges of possessing and selling online sexual content involving minors.

The offences also carries a jail term of 3-10 years and/or fine of 60,000-200,000 baht.

Police also searched his apartment and found large quantities of online pornographic material, the TICAC said.

Investigators were trying to find out if the girls featured in the live shows were victims of a human trafficking gang.

On Oct 22, police arrested another man, identified as Theerawut Somklaew, 27, who operated a similar pornographic website for members in Udon Thani. It was unclear if Mr Theerawut was linked to Mr Thanawut. Mr Theerawut’s bank accounts were ordered frozen to facilitate a check on his money trail.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said on Thursday the crackdown on online pornography and sex-related entertainment focused on tackling human trafficking, also the exploitation of young people and women.